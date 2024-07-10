Is NATO a Good Deal?

On the first day of this year’s NATO summit, Carnegie hosted Tobias Billström (minister for foreign affairs of Sweden), John Hickenlooper (U.S. senator), Janet Napolitano (founder of the Center for Security in Politics at U.C. Berkeley), and Jim Sciutto (anchor and chief national security analyst at CNN) to discuss how the seventy-five-year-old alliance benefits the public. An excerpt from their conversation, which has been edited for clarity, is below. Watch the full event here.

Jim Sciutto: With the NATO summit in Washington this week, this is a friendly audience to the argument that NATO is the key to security for Europe and for the United States and its allies. But the fact is, in this country, a good 40 percent of the population doesn’t buy that. . . . Has the pro-NATO voice failed to make the case to the American population at large that NATO is in its interest, that NATO is necessary, and that NATO is not a financial burden?

John Hickenlooper: Well, I think we’re seeing a tipping point. For too long, most Americans took NATO for granted. And there’s a level of collective amnesia. . . . I just spent the last couple of weeks going around parts of Colorado. I talked to people around Colorado about the reality of NATO and how these thirty-two countries make every one of us stronger. [The alliance] is tied into our economy, our sense of security, which, again, the optimism you need to have a strong economy comes from that security. It's a collective effort that pays huge dividends to everybody. It doesn't matter where you are in the state. In the rural areas, like most of our states, [there] are higher percentages of Republicans. There's an age break, and older Republicans in rural areas have a vivid memory of the circumstances before and during World War II, what that meant, what it was like, and how horrendous it was for everyone. So I think we have to kind of relive that and make sure those stories get told again.

Jim Sciutto: What do you think is missing from the case made by President Biden and Democrats and Republicans who support NATO and who believe that NATO is not only a values cause for the United States but also a national security cause? What is missing from that message in terms of convincing more American voters that [the alliance] is necessary?

Janet Napolitano: I think what's missing is to make the case about NATO's relevance now and for the future. . . . There are new security threats that affect the globe that are also relevant in the cybersecurity space. The U.S. position will be stronger if we are joined with our NATO partners.

Jim Sciutto: Mr. Foreign Minister, how did you make the case to skeptical Swedish voters that it was in Sweden's interest to join NATO? And I wonder, was fear the driving force, being closer to the Russia threat?

Tobias Billström: Well thank you. I will start by saying that I represent the country who decided at the end of the Napoleonic war to embark on a policy of being nonmilitary and nonaligned and who maintained that policy for 200 years through the two world wars just mentioned [and other crises since]. That changed with the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I would argue, however, that that change came about as a sequence. We started already in 1994 [by] entering into the Partnership for Peace. So the road toward full membership was set for some decades. But it's very true that the reason we shifted our policy was because we saw that Russia is on the move. Russia is trying to recreate its empire again at the expense of other states in our neighborhood. And being part of the great defense alliance that NATO represents is the only way for Sweden to create a space of safety and security for the population. And that was the case being put to the Swedish population. . . . The Swedish population saw with their own eyes what was happening, and they responded in kind.

Jim Sciutto: Senator, on the case of kitchen table issues. . . . I often try to explain this to folks when I'm giving talks that, you can open an office for your company in Eastern Europe or in China reliably and safely under the rules-based international order, which sounds boring. Your child can study abroad in Eastern Europe or Asia. There are benefits to the rules-based international order, and NATO, and a kind of world that is not run by “might makes right.”

John Hickenlooper: People in rural Colorado, who let's say are working on a farm and doing what they've done for decades. They're in some way insulated from that. It's not directly there, but they're fully aware of it. On the Fourth of July, I went up and had breakfast with a remarkable farmer in Colorado named Keith Barth, who I've known for a number of years. And he's fully aware of what the global markets are and what the war in Ukraine does to commodity prices and for crops. I mean, this isn't as removed from those kitchen tables as we sometimes think. And as our economy becomes more global, so does our consciousness to a certain extent.