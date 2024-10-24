Ukraine Is Evolving Into a Proxy Battlefield for Korean Peninsula Tensions

Recent intelligence reports from the United States and its partners indicate the war in Ukraine has entered a hazardous new phase: North Korean troops have arrived in Russia, possibly to train to fight in Ukraine. On Monday, South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador and urged the immediate withdrawal of North Korean soldiers from Russia, though the Kremlin has consistently denied their presence. This potential deployment of third-party ground forces risks transforming the conflict between Russia and Ukraine into even more of a global security crisis, with particularly stark implications for the Korean Peninsula.

The scope of Russo-North Korean military cooperation has expanded dramatically since Vladimir Putin visited Kim Jong Un in North Korea and signed a comprehensive defense treaty in June. What started with North Korea supplying ammunition to Russia has evolved into a more sustained partnership. Even before the latest reports emerged, the top South Korean intelligence agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), has identified dozens of North Korean officers and one prominent missile development expert, Kim Jong-sik, at Russian frontline positions providing direct guidance on using Pyongyang’s weaponry to Moscow’s forces. These personnel aren’t merely observers, and their presence marks North Korea’s significant shift from arms supplier to active participant.

This collaboration offers mutual benefits. Russia gains badly needed munitions and potential manpower in what has become a war of attrition, with staggering casualties possibly reaching between 100,000 and 200,000 in the nearly three-year conflict. The NIS predicts that up to 10,000 North Korean troops may be sent by the end of the year.

North Korea boasts a massive conventional military, with 1.3 million active soldiers and an additional 7.6 million on reserve—in total, around a third of its population. While North Korean soldiers are experienced—serving a mandatory eight to ten years—their actual capabilities are less understood, due to the country’s isolation, harsh living conditions, and outdated weapons systems, as analyzed by Choe Sang-Hun in the New York Times.

For its part, North Korea receives an invaluable opportunity to test its military capabilities in actual combat conditions. North Korea’s own ballistic missile testing in service of its nuclear weapons program has consistently landed it in hot water with the international community, including several U.S.-led sanctions. However, North Korean missile technology results in the Russian war effort haven’t been entirely successful. An estimated half of the KN-23 missiles used by Russia have exploded midair. These real-world performance issues also provide crucial insights into North Korea’s military technological capabilities for Pyongyang’s adversaries—including South Korea and its treaty ally, the United States.

North Korea also faces severe risks, too. If troops are deployed to the frontlines, loss of life is likely. Reports from Seoul suggest that Kim has already isolated distressed family members of deployed troops in order to maintain domestic control. North Korean soldiers could also use the fog of war as cover for defection or could claim exceptional considerations if captured as prisoners of war. The Kim regime takes defection as a serious affront and issues strict punishments, including imprisonment of family members or even execution for some returned defectors.

For its part, South Korea is concerned that North Korea’s military involvement in Ukraine could both legitimize Pyongyang’s weapons program and provide combat experience that could later threaten South Korean security. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the use of North Korean troops in Ukraine violates United Nations precedent, including recent UN General Assembly resolutions condemning military cooperation with both Russia and North Korea’s weapons proliferation. The ministry said it would work with the international community to respond to “acts that threaten our core security interests.” It further warned that the participation of a third nation in the Ukraine conflict risks triggering a global war, given the complex web of security alliances and the potential for escalation beyond Ukraine's borders.

In a post to the Russian Embassy’s Facebook page, Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev emphasized that current cooperation between Russia and North Korea does not run counter to the security interests of the Republic of Korea and that such cooperation is being realized within the framework of international law. He also reiterated that the deeper tensions between Moscow and Seoul have “opposing positions on the cause of the heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.”

From the U.S. perspective, North Korean troop involvement is a major escalation that presents complications to the previously one-front war. “If [North Korean troops are] co-belligerents, if their intention is to participate in this war on Russia’s behalf, that is a very, very serious issue,” U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters on Wednesday. “It will have impacts not only in Europe. It will also impact things in the Indo-Pacific as well.”

U.S. intelligence on the scope and intent of North Korean troop presence in Russian or Ukrainian territory is still evolving. But on Wednesday evening, national security communications adviser John Kirby told reporters that North Korean soldiers are “fair game” if they fight against Ukraine. “The Ukrainian military will defend themselves against North Korean soldiers the same way they’re defending themselves against Russian soldiers,” he said.

These developments point to three critical implications for the global security landscape. First, the Russo-North Korean defense treaty signals a fundamental shift in global power dynamics. Although the full terms remain opaque, the partnership has already manifested in significant ways that are just beginning to emerge.

More concerning is how Ukraine is evolving into an unexpected proxy battlefield for Korean Peninsula tensions. With North Korean KN-23 missiles being deployed (and frequently failing) in Russian attacks and South Korea contemplating its first-ever weapons transfer to an active conflict zone, the Ukrainian theater risks becoming the first direct test of opposing Korean military capabilities since the 1953 Armistice. This development could fundamentally alter the security balance on the Korean Peninsula—especially if North Korea gains combat experience while testing its advanced weapons systems.

Perhaps most significantly, this alliance signals Russia’s broader strategic pivot toward building an anti-Western coalition. By expanding its orbit to include North Korea (alongside Iran, with potential Chinese alignment), Russia is not merely seeking tactical advantages in Ukraine—it’s attempting to reshape the global security architecture. As Austin warned, this development raises the stakes for potential conflict in multiple theaters. This emerging alliance system challenges post-Cold War security arrangements and risks transforming regional conflicts into broader global confrontations.

As we continue to find more details on the extent and terms of North Korean support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, officials are right to be alarmed due to the risk of expanding the conflict. The United States and its partners need to tread carefully and with long-term strategic clarity, or else risk drawing the Korean Peninsula into a renewed conflict of its own.