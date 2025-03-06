Get Rid of FEMA? Some States Will Hurt More Than Others.

If the federal government removes these programs, state legislatures and local governments will have to retool budgets to make up the difference, try to bring future costs down with spending and regulation to promote resilience, or simply go without. If they don’t, communities—especially in rural places—will struggle to rebuild, accelerating urbanization and migration out of disaster-prone states.

Congressional districts in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana also had the highest number of households that applied for FEMA assistance when looking at the data since 2021, when maps were last redrawn. This reflects the impact of Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Beryl, as well as less visible incidents such a severe winter storm and major flooding in Louisiana in 2023.

More than twenty-five of the most disaster-impacted congressional districts—as measured by the number of FEMA applications—had more than 100,000 households apply for assistance in the past four years. The average size of a congressional district is 761,000 individuals, meaning that a large percentage of the constituents in these districts have applied for disaster assistance in the past few years.

Of those top twenty-five districts, eight were represented by a Democrat and seventeen had a Republican congressmember. Across all disasters since 2021 where FEMA activated IHP, more people living in Republican districts applied for assistance than those in Democratic ones, but the award amounts were almost identical, regardless of representation. This reflects a tradition of nonpartisan disaster assistance and a federalized system for recovery that spreads resources and capacity across the United States’ expansive geography.

Federalism is beneficial for disaster-prone states. Spreading the risk and cost of disasters across the entire country allows the United States to maintain a response system that includes not just funding, but also important capacities such as weather monitoring and trained staff who can deploy to disaster-affected regions. With a reduced or nonexistent federal system, states will have to create their own programs for managing and recovering from disasters. Coastal states have fewer than ninety days until hurricane season begins.

No state currently has the capacity to absorb the capacity or function of the federal government in disaster recovery. Shuttering programs that provide help directly to state and local governments will hit hardest in places that are already struggling, where the government currently doesn’t have the resources to rebuild schools, repave roads, or repair water treatment facilities.

The sudden loss of a federally backed disaster ecosystem could have dramatic consequences—quickly. People will suffer lifelong economic setbacks as they lose assets. Some may become homeless. Housing prices in already stressed urban centers will go up, as those who cannot or do not want to rebuild move away. Kids won’t be able to go to school or will be pushed into overcrowded schools. Unrepaired infrastructure will slow economic activity, kicking of a cycle of reduced incomes, lower tax revenues, and fewer services that support people and their communities. People with the fewest resources will have the most limited choices about how and where to live in this new landscape. The philanthropic sector will be heavily burdened in picking up the slack.