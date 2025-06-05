How Different Regions Are Rethinking Their Approaches to Subsea Cables

For decades, the world has relied on the vast web of subsea data cables sprawled across the ocean floor to stay digitally connected. Governments, militaries, businesses, and individuals see the nearly 600 fiber optic communication cables—also known as subsea communication cables, undersea cables, or submarine cables—as essential for daily life, with demand only growing due to AI and other technology advancements. But until recently, subsea cables have flown under the radar in terms of popular and policy attention.

Two main factors explain this shift. First, a series of incidents across the globe has exposed the vulnerability of undersea infrastructure to potential sabotage. Second, subsea cables have become an increasingly critical battleground in the broader U.S.-China technology rivalry.

The impact of subsea cable cuts, whether intentional or not, and how major power competition shapes the governance and security of subsea infrastructure varies from region to region. Over the past year, a team of Carnegie researchers has explored how these dynamics are shaping subsea cable investment, deployment, repair, and resilience in Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

One of the most-suggested solutions to address cable damage is to increase redundancies and diversify cable routes. Yet building new cables is expensive and labor-intensive, and countries around the world are also being forced to navigate pressures from the United States and China regarding which companies can and should be trusted to build these new systems. Many are aiming to strike a balance between increasing security for critical subsea infrastructure and streamlining regulatory processes to ease expansion of cable networks.

Each piece from the Geopolitics of Subsea Data Cables series explores trade-offs and dynamics in Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia and provides tailored recommendations for regional actors to navigate this era of undersea tensions. Despite the geographic differences, all three emphasize the need for better coordination and increased dialogue between governments and industries in these regions.

Africa: Safeguarding the Continent’s Digital Future

Subsea data cables have revolutionized internet access and affordability by boosting connectivity across the continent, as well as to global telecommunications networks. And more cables are on the way: Africa’s burgeoning digital economy is increasing demand for affordable, fast, and secure internet connections. The dominant companies, all U.S.-based, have taken note, with existing and planned cables from Meta, Google, and Amazon all making landfall on the African coast.

Even with thirty-seven of Africa’s thirty-eight coastal states connected to at least one subsea cable, a lack of diverse routes raises the risk of internet outages when disruptions occur. This risk is particularly high for countries that only have one cable landing, including Guinea, Guinea Bissau, the Gambia, Liberia, and Mauritania. Furthermore, of the approximately eighty cable repair ships scattered across the globe, only three serve the African continent—and only one of those vessels is based at an African port. The lack of adequate repair capacity creates additional challenges when there are multiple cable faults, especially on separate sides of the continent.