“A House of Dynamite” Shows Why No Leader Should Have a Nuclear Trigger

When you spend your career trying to understand and analyze the threats nuclear weapons pose to humanity, you might become a bit jaded. But even with decades of work around this issue, I found A House of Dynamite to be a harrowing, alarming, and clarifying cinematic revelation about the most extreme powerlessness that human beings can experience—even the most powerful people on earth.

The film, written by Noah Oppenheim and directed by Kathryn Bigelow, flashes from the White House Situation Room, where we first learn a nuclear missile has been launched from waters frequented by North Korean and Chinese submarines, to military bases and multiple government intelligence agencies, as the characters pass through phases of dismissal (it’s a glitch), to alarm (it’s real), to perplexity (who launched it and why?). We feel them go from quixotic hope (a U.S. defensive missile fired from Alaska will intercept it) to desperation (I must try to save my loved ones). Throughout, the characters display admirable professional diligence, as national security officials often do, with little public appreciation.

For me (and my fellow nuclear specialists), escaping the existential torment of the story and debating the technical merits of the scenario was natural. A single incoming and unattributable nuclear weapon is one of the simpler situations to face on the verge of nuclear war. In the film, the vast U.S. intelligence apparatus does not know which person from which country ordered the launch—it could have been a rogue actor or an accident. The warhead may not even detonate. Rationally, there is nothing to be gained by launching a nuclear response before the weapon (and its impact) is analyzed, its provenance and purpose assessed, and the wide range of military, economic, and other countermeasures considered.

But the U.S. Strategic Command commander (played realistically by Tracy Letts) is either misguided or bellicose. The general in charge of U.S. nuclear forces contemptuously dismisses the “no-nuclear-response” option—presented by the deputy national security adviser—as an invitation to any bad actor to attack the United States in the future. The general’s eagerness to retaliate could be explained by the fact that our longstanding nuclear response protocol tends to “jam” a president if an enemy strike appears underway, as nuclear command-and-control expert Bruce Blair once opined. The system, in other words, is biased toward annihilation (in the hope that this will deter aggression).