US Relations with Japan and Taiwan: Political and Military Dimensions

Wed. June 11th, 2003
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ314IMGZYX In our second forum of a yearlong series of discussions examining the Durability of the Sino-U.S. Rapprochement, the China Program invited two distinguished scholars to comment on the potential impact of U.S. political and military ties with Japan and Taiwan on the current Sino-U.S. relationship.

Mike Mochizuki, Professor and Director of the Sigur Center for Asian Studies at George Washington University and a leading specialist on Japanese security issues, and Thomas J. Christensen, Professor of Political Science at MIT and a leading expert on the Taiwan-PRC security relationship, analyzed the implications of U.S. ties with Japan and Taiwan, respectively, for Sino-U.S. relations.

Michael Swaine, Senior Associate and Co-Director of the Carnegie China Program, moderated the discussion.

Mike Mochizuki

Thomas Christensen

Michael D. Swaine

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.