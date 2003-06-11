US Relations with Japan and Taiwan: Political and Military Dimensions

IMGXYZ314IMGZYX In our second forum of a yearlong series of discussions examining the Durability of the Sino-U.S. Rapprochement, the China Program invited two distinguished scholars to comment on the potential impact of U.S. political and military ties with Japan and Taiwan on the current Sino-U.S. relationship.

Mike Mochizuki, Professor and Director of the Sigur Center for Asian Studies at George Washington University and a leading specialist on Japanese security issues, and Thomas J. Christensen, Professor of Political Science at MIT and a leading expert on the Taiwan-PRC security relationship, analyzed the implications of U.S. ties with Japan and Taiwan, respectively, for Sino-U.S. relations.

Michael Swaine, Senior Associate and Co-Director of the Carnegie China Program, moderated the discussion.