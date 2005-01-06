REQUIRED IMAGE

Illiberal Adaptation: The Chinese Communist Party's Strategy for Survival

Thu. January 6th, 2005
Washington, D.C.

The Carnegie China program held a breakfast seminar during which Dr. Minxin Pei analyzed the CCP's strategy of "illiberal adaptation," one that maximizes the resources of the state to co-opt new social elites, neutralize emerging societal threats, and ward off external pressures for reform.  Dr. Pei drew upon research materials from his forthcoming book, China's Trapped Transition: The Limits of Developmental Autocracy (Harvard University Press). Dr. Kenneth Lieberthal of the University of Michigan commented on Dr. Pei's presentation, and Dr. Michael Swaine of the Carnegie Endowment moderated the event. 

Minxin Pei

Former Adjunct Senior Associate, Asia Program

Pei is Tom and Margot Pritzker ‘72 Professor of Government and the director of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies at Claremont McKenna College.

Kenneth Lieberthal

Michael D. Swaine

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.