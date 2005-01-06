Illiberal Adaptation: The Chinese Communist Party's Strategy for Survival

The Carnegie China program held a breakfast seminar during which Dr. Minxin Pei analyzed the CCP's strategy of "illiberal adaptation," one that maximizes the resources of the state to co-opt new social elites, neutralize emerging societal threats, and ward off external pressures for reform. Dr. Pei drew upon research materials from his forthcoming book, China's Trapped Transition: The Limits of Developmental Autocracy (Harvard University Press). Dr. Kenneth Lieberthal of the University of Michigan commented on Dr. Pei's presentation, and Dr. Michael Swaine of the Carnegie Endowment moderated the event.