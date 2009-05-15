Policy Debates in the Middle East: The Global Financial and Economic Crisis: Impact and Response in the MENA Region

IMGXYZ1393IMGZYXThe Carnegie Middle East Center hosted a roundtable of leading policy-makers, regional experts, and representatives of international organization from the Middle East region to discuss the "Global Financial and Economic Crisis: Impact and Response in the MENA Region". Participants included Susan Joekes (Senior Program Specialist at the IDRC Regional Office in Egypt), Nada al-Nashif (Director of the International Labor Organization Regional Office in Beirut), Dr. Yousef Al Ebraheem (Economic Advisor at the Amiri Diwan and former minister of finance in Kuwait), Dr. Makram Sader (Secretary General of the Association of Banks of Lebanon), Dr. Charles Abdallah (Head of Regional Cooperation on Economic Issues at the EU in Lebanon), Dr. Ramla Khalidi (First Social Affairs Officer at UNESCWA), and Dr. Ibrahim Saif (Carnegie Middle East Center).

Panelists from Turkey, Iran, Kuwait, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Sudan, Jordan, Palestine, Syria and Lebanon provided insights on the emerging public policy rhetoric and addressed the policy debates regarding government intervention, market regulation, financial architecture, the future of capitalism, and trade protectionism. Concluding the discussions, the panelists reached consensus on several aspects. First, countries of the Middle East have resorted to short-term survival policies that lacked coordination among monetary, fiscal, and social policies. Second, the countries are far from responding collectively at the sub-regional level though the GCC countries have exemplified a state of higher coordination measures. Third, most of the problems of the Middle Eastern countries are structural problems that were exacerbated further by the crisis. Finally, there is a strong need to reconsider social policy in the Middle East.