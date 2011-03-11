Is Iraq Next?

As protesters throughout the region challenge their authoritarian leaders, Iraqis are also standing up and demanding more accountability from their government and an end to the corrupt practices of their politicians. Regions across the country, including Kurdistan, are seeing protests.



Carnegie’s Marina Ottaway and Henri J. Barkey and Denise Natali, the Minerva Fellow at the Institute for National Strategic Studies, discussed Iraq’s future as the region continues to be rocked by demonstrations. Carnegie’s Marwan Muasher moderated.

The unique characteristics of Iraq’s unrest

Unlike protests in Tunisia, Egypt, and Libya—which have been characterized by a direct confrontation between the public and a monolithic authoritarian state—the current unrest in Iraq involves a range of competing interest groups. Although Iraqi protesters share many of the same grievances that motivated other regional uprisings—corruption, economic hardship, and inadequate public services, among others—Ottaway and Barkey identified several features that distinguish Iraqi demonstrations from popular protests elsewhere in the Middle East.

A multi-dimensional power struggle: Iraq’s tenuous governing alliance appears highly fragmented compared to the consolidated authoritarian governments that ruled Tunisia and Egypt, Ottaway said. As Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s government seeks to diffuse growing unrest, it must also manage internal political tensions between Iyad Allawi’s secular Iraqiya coalition and Maliki’s own State of Law bloc. Ottaway predicted the protests may revive some of the same rivalries that hindered the formation of a unified government last year.



Political infighting impairs governance: Competition between rival political factions has made it difficult for Iraq's fragile governing coalition to address the material needs of its constituents. According to Ottaway, Iraq's leaders are too preoccupied with promoting their own interests and careers to govern effectively. Widespread frustration with the government's failure to provide essential services and electricity drove protesters to call for a "day of regret" on March 7—the one-year anniversary of the last parliamentary election—to express disappointment with the lawmakers they had chosen to represent them, Ottaway added.



Confronting a new government: Whereas uprisings in Egypt and Libya have been aimed at overthrowing entrenched autocrats who have monopolized power for decades, protesters in Iraq are challenging a government that is less than six months old, Barkey noted.



Whereas uprisings in Egypt and Libya have been aimed at overthrowing entrenched autocrats who have monopolized power for decades, protesters in Iraq are challenging a government that is less than six months old, Barkey noted. Small and localized protests: Unlike the massive protests in Cairo’s Tahrir Square—where hundreds of thousands of Egyptians rallied for weeks on end—demonstrations in Iraq have been limited to hundreds or, at most, a few thousand protesters, Ottaway said.

Ramifications of the protests

Despite the relatively small scale of the protests in Iraq, the unrest has already produced several concessions from the government and rekindled latent rivalries between competing parliamentary blocs.

Maliki’s concessions: In an attempt to diffuse growing unrest, Prime Minister Maliki responded to the protests in Baghdad by pledging to create more jobs, cutting his own salary in half, and giving his ministers a 100-day ultimatum to show demonstrable progress in stemming corruption and improving public services, Ottaway said.



Deflecting blame: In addition to concessions, Maliki has attempted to deflect blame for dysfunctional public services onto regional councils and local governments, Ottaway added.



Sadr's referendum: After last year's parliamentary election, loyalists of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr tried to consolidate control over the country's service-providing ministries, believing they could enhance their popularity by attending to the basic needs of citizens. But Ottaway explained that growing frustration with the poor quality of public services has become a political liability for the Sadrists. Moqtada al-Sadr is now seeking to shore up his legitimacy by ordering a popular referendum to gauge public opinion on the ministries' performance.



After last year’s parliamentary election, loyalists of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr tried to consolidate control over the country’s service-providing ministries, believing they could enhance their popularity by attending to the basic needs of citizens. But Ottaway explained that growing frustration with the poor quality of public services has become a political liability for the Sadrists. Moqtada al-Sadr is now seeking to shore up his legitimacy by ordering a popular referendum to gauge public opinion on the ministries’ performance. Fragmentation of the governing coalition: As public opposition escalates, members of Maliki’s parliamentary coalition are attempting to distance themselves from a government that has been criticized for its incompetence. New splinter factions are beginning to break away from existing blocs in order to differentiate themselves from a governing coalition whose legitimacy has been called into question. According to Ottaway, the recent withdrawal of eight MPs from the Iraqiya bloc to form a new White Party is an indication of these deepening rifts.

Kurdistan’s constrained opposition

Natali explained that protest movements in Kurdistan have been constrained by several limiting factors and are unlikely to pose a serious threat to the stability of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).