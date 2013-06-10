Drones and the Future of Counterterrorism in Pakistan

The future use of drones in Pakistan is uncertain after President Obama’s recent speech on national security. Washington has now satisfied some of the demands of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. But while drone strikes were seen in Islamabad as a violation of the country’s sovereignty, they were also arguably an effective counterterrorism mechanism. Samina Ahmed discussed the future use of drones in Pakistan. Frederic Grare moderated.

Samina Ahmed

Samina Ahmed is a visiting scholar in Carnegie’s South Asia Program and the senior Asia adviser at the International Crisis Group. Ahmed focuses on political, security, and stability issues in South Asia.

Frederic Grare

Frederic Grare is senior associate and director of Carnegie’s South Asia Program. He works on India’s Look East policy, on Afghanistan and Pakistan’s regional policies, and on the tension between stability and democratization, including civil-military relations, in Pakistan.