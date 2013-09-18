Raising the Stakes on Syria: The U.S. Policy Debate and Regional Dynamics

In the wake of President Obama’s national address, U.S. allies and adversaries are struggling to assess the implications of the Russian proposal on Syria’s chemical weapons and what Washington’s next steps will be on Syria.

Pressure is building for the Obama administration to get more involved in arming the rebel opposition, even as Americans continue to send a clear message that they want their country to stay out of the conflict. Carnegie experts discussed regional views of recent developments and the impact of U.S. policy.

Nasser alKidwa

Nasser alKidwa is deputy to Arab League Special Envoy to Syria Lakhdar Brahimi and will appear via video-conference from Geneva, Switzerland.



Andrew S. Weiss

Andrew S. Weiss is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment, where he oversees research in Washington and Moscow on Russia and Eurasia.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment. A leading researcher on Iran, he has conducted dozens of interviews with senior Iranian officials and hundreds with Iranian intellectuals, clerics, dissidents, paramilitaries, businessmen, students, activists, and youth, among others.

Paul Salem

Paul Salem is director of the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, Lebanon. He works and publishes on the regional and international relations of the Middle East as well as issues of political development and democratization in the Arab world.

Marwan Muasher

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. His career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.