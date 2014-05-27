Perspectives of the Next Generation: Challenges to Security in the OSCE

In a special session from the OSCE Security Days 2014 conference in Vienna, representatives from Carnegie’s EASI Next Generation Network summarized the results of the Euro-Atlantic Security Initiative (EASI) Next Generation Leaders Conference and delivered their recommendations to the broader Euro-Atlantic community.

The EASI Next Generation Leaders Conference, taking place on May 25-26 in Vienna, builds on several months of work within the network to envision a more inclusive, secure, and cooperative Euro-Atlantic community. The network developed ideas and recommendations for the areas of trust and historical reconciliation, engagement of new groups in hard security, the assessment of new threats, and the development of new tools in security.

The session featured a dynamic, moderated panel discussion, with an opportunity for questions and answers from the audience. Panelists included Carnegie’s Ambassador James F. Collins, Zeynep Alemdar of Okan University, Petri Hakkarainen of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Rem Korteweg of the Center for European Reform, and the Kennan Institute’s Matthew Rojansky. Comments and questions were submitted prior to and during the event via Twitter @OSCE with hashtags #secdays and #EASINextGen. OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier chaired the discussion.

The EASI Next Generation program is made possible by generous support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the Hurford Foundation, and the Starr Foundation.

Ambassador James F. Collins

Ambassador James F. Collins is a senior associate and diplomat in residence in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He was the U.S. ambassador to the Russian Federation from 1997 to 2001.

Zeynep Alemdar

Zeynep Alemdar is assistant professor of international relations at Okan University where she heads the European Union Research Center. She is an EASI Hurford fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in the role of civil society, democratization, and women’s participation in politics in Turkey.

Petri Hakkarainen

Petri Hakkarainen is deputy director for policy planning and research at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Finland. He joined the MFA in 2006 and served the Finnish embassy in Berlin from 2007 to 2012.

Rem Korteweg

Rem Korteweg is a senior research fellow focusing on foreign policy at the Centre for European Reform (CER) in London. Prior to joining CER, he worked as a strategic analyst at the Hague Center for Strategic Studies.

Matthew Rojansky

Matthew Rojansky is the director of the Kennan Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and was formerly deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.