The Iran Nuclear Deal

Mon. April 13th, 2015
Washington, DC

What are the short and long-term obstacles to finalizing and sustaining a nuclear deal with Iran, and how would a U.S.-Iran nuclear détente impact ongoing conflicts and long-standing alliances in the Middle East? The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted two panels discussing the nuclear deal and its regional implications. 

Mon. April 13th, 2015 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM EST

The Future of the Deal

In this panel, the participants discussed the technical aspects of the framework deal that was signed in the beginning of April. They also talked about the potential for a future deal to be signed in the end of June and what areas the deal will cover, as well as the difficulties to signing the deal and how it would be received by American and Iranian officials.

Participants included Jessica T. Mathews, distinguished fellow and former president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Ali Vaez, the International Crisis Group's Senior Analyst on Iran, and George Perkovich, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The panel was moderated by David E. Sanger, chief Washington correspondent of the New York Times.

Ali Vaez

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Vice President for Studies

David E. Sanger

Mon. April 13th, 2015 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM EST

The Regional Implications of the Deal

It remains to be seen whether the Iran nuclear deal will encourage Tehran to pursue a more aggressive foreign policy in the Middle East, with potentially significant regional consequences.

The participants talked about the opportunities and risks the nuclear deal could have for the Arab monarchies of the Gulf as well as the Levant. There is an ongoing debate over whether the Iran nuclear deal will encourage Tehran to pursue a more aggressive foreign policy in the Middle East. The Gulf monarchies are fearful of this prospect and are currently planning to counter against a more aggressive Iran. Any change in Iranian foreign policy will also have a significant impact on the Levant, where Iran supports the Syrian regime and Hezbollah in Lebanon.  

Participants included Karim Sadjadpour and Frederic Wehrey, senior associates at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Yezid Sayigh, senior associate at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. Yeganeh Torbati, an award-winning journalist for Reuters, moderated the panel.

Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yeganeh Torbati

Nuclear PolicyMiddle EastIranIraqSyriaSaudi ArabiaYemen
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Vice President for Studies

George Perkovich is the Japan chair for a world without nuclear weapons and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Nuclear Policy Program and the Technology and International Affairs Program. He works primarily on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation issues, and security dilemmas among the United States, its allies, and their nuclear-armed adversaries. 

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.

Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on governance, conflict, and security in Libya, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf.

Ali Vaez

David Sanger

David E. Sanger is the national security correspondent for the New York Times and a senior writer for the paper.