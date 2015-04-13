The Iran Nuclear Deal

In this panel, the participants discussed the technical aspects of the framework deal that was signed in the beginning of April.

In this panel, the participants discussed the technical aspects of the framework deal that was signed in the beginning of April. They also talked about the potential for a future deal to be signed in the end of June and what areas the deal will cover, as well as the difficulties to signing the deal and how it would be received by American and Iranian officials.

Participants included Jessica T. Mathews, distinguished fellow and former president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Ali Vaez, the International Crisis Group's Senior Analyst on Iran, and George Perkovich, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The panel was moderated by David E. Sanger, chief Washington correspondent of the New York Times.