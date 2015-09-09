How Europe Will Respond to the Iran Nuclear Agreement

Europe’s role in and response to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been a major issue during the current congressional debate. The question under consideration is whether European nations would increase their nuclear-related sanctions against Iran if Congress rejects the JCPOA in hope of a “better deal.” Absent from the debate has been discussion of what Europe’s strategy toward Iran will be, beyond sanctions. Perhaps equally important will be determining how Europe will help pursue implementation of the JCPOA, assuming that it will take effect.

The International Crisis Group and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace jointly invite you to discuss these questions. Two veterans of European statecraft will kick off the discussion, with a U.S. analyst commenting. Carnegie's Cornelius Adebahr will moderate.

Jean-Marie Guéhenno

Jean-Marie Guéhenno is the president and CEO of the International Crisis Group. A former French diplomat, he served as the United Nations’ under secretary general for peacekeeping operations from 2000 to 2008.

Wolfgang Ischinger

Wolfgang Ischinger is the chairman of the Munich Security Conference. He was the German ambassador to the United States from 2001 to 2006 after serving as German deputy foreign minister for three years.

Suzanne Maloney

Suzanne Maloney is interim deputy director of the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution and a senior fellow in the Brookings Center for Middle East Policy. Most recently, she was a member of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff, covering Iran, Iraq, the Gulf States, and broader Middle East issues.

Cornelius Adebahr

Cornelius Adebahr, an associate in Carnegie's Europe Program, will moderate the discussion. An expert on European foreign policy, Adebahr focuses his research on EU-Iran relations, having spent two years in Tehran prior to moving to DC.