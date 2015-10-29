Understanding the Drivers of Instability in the Arab World

Registration
Amidst the unprecedented turmoil wracking the Middle East, “Arab World Horizons” is a multi-year effort of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace to explore the social, economic, political, and strategic trends undergirding the profound crises facing the Arab World. To launch this effort, Carnegie hosted a full-day conference. Join the conversation on Twitter with #ArabWorldHorizons.
8:30 a.m.
9:00 a.m.
Opening Remarks
William J. Burns
9:05 to 10:45 a.m.
Human Development in the Arab World
Rima Khalaf, Salam Fayyad, Fadi Ghandour, Nadine Wahab
Moderator: Kim Ghattas
10:45 to 12:15 p.m.
Fragile States and Regional Fissures
Amr Hamzawy, Khalil al-Marzooq, Yezid Sayigh
Moderator: Maha Yahya
12:15 to 1:00 p.m.
1:00 to 2:30 p.m.
New Horizons from Maghreb to Mashriq
Ayman Asfari, Jihad Azour, Rabiaa Nejlaoui
Moderator: Marwan Muasher
2:30 to 4:00 p.m.
