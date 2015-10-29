event

Understanding the Drivers of Instability in the Arab World

Thu. October 29th, 2015
Washington, DC

Amidst the unprecedented turmoil wracking the Middle East, “Arab World Horizons” is a multi-year effort of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace to explore the social, economic, political, and strategic trends undergirding the profound crises facing the Arab World. To launch this effort, Carnegie hosted a full-day conference. Join the conversation on Twitter with #ArabWorldHorizons.

Agenda

8:30 a.m.
Registration

9:00 a.m.
Opening Remarks 
William J. Burns

9:05 to 10:45 a.m.
Human Development in the Arab World 
Rima Khalaf, Salam Fayyad, Fadi Ghandour, Nadine Wahab 
Moderator: Kim Ghattas

10:45 to 12:15 p.m.
Fragile States and Regional Fissures
Amr Hamzawy, Khalil al-Marzooq, Yezid Sayigh
Moderator: Maha Yahya

12:15 to 1:00 p.m.
Lunch

1:00 to 2:30 p.m.
New Horizons from Maghreb to Mashriq
Ayman Asfari, Jihad Azour, Rabiaa Nejlaoui
Moderator: Marwan Muasher

2:30 to 4:00 p.m.
Reception 

event speakers

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.

William J. Burns

President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Rima Khalaf

Salam Fayyad

Fadi Ghandour

Nadine Wahab

Nadine Wahab is the Founder of Eco-Dahab, a sustainable destination organization in Dahab, South Sinai. She edited The Climate Change Primer, an introduction to climate change for policymakers, with Synerjies Research Firm. Eco-Dahab has worked closely with Dahab City Council, the South Sinai Governor's office and the Ministry of Environment to promote sustainable development in South Sinai.

Kim Ghattas

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Kim Ghattas was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

Ayman Asfari

Jihad Azour

IMF

Mr. Jihad Azour is the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund where he oversees the Fund’s work in the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Caucasus.

Rabiaa Nejlaoui

Khalil Al-Marzooq