Inaugural Forum on Technology, Innovation, and International Affairs

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies hosted a wide-ranging discussion of the global geopolitical landscape, and the dramatic impacts of technology and innovation in shaping our world today and into the future.
Agenda
9:45 to 10:00 a.m.
Welcome and Opening Remarks
- William J. Burns, president, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Michael A. McFaul, director, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Affairs, Stanford University
10:00 to 11:15 a.m.
The Middle East—Crisis, Conflict, and Outlook
- Ruba Al Hassan, senior adviser to the UAE ambassador to the United States
- Martha Crenshaw, senior fellow, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Affairs, Stanford University
- Marwan Muasher, vice president for studies, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Karim Sadjadpour, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Moderator: Christopher M. Schroeder
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Lunch and Keynote Conversation*
*Please note that this discussion is off the record*
- Madeleine Albright, chair, Albright Stonebridge Group; former U.S. secretary of state
- Condoleezza Rice, Denning professor in global business and the economy, Stanford Graduate School of Business; former U.S. secretary of state
- Moderator: William J. Burns, president, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
1:15 to 2:15 p.m.
The Asia-Pacific and the Rise of China and India
- Michael Pettis, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Kathleen Stephens, William J. Perry distinguished fellow, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies
- Ashley J. Tellis, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Moderator: Rexon Ryu, senior adviser, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
Cyber, Data, and the Future of the Internet
- Rahul Sharma, cofounder and CEO, Micromax Informatics
- Sinan Ülgen, visiting scholar, Carnegie Europe
- Wang Chaoyong, founding chairman and CEO, ChinaEquity Group
- Moderator: Larry Kramer, president, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation
3:15 to 4:00 p.m.
Disrupting International Affairs
- David Rothkopf, visiting scholar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Matthew Stepka, GP Machina Ventures; former vice president for business operations and strategy, Google
- Moderator: Jane Wales, CEO, World Affairs Council
4:00 to 4:15 p.m.
Closing Remarks
- William J. Burns, president, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Michael A. McFaul, director, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Affairs, Stanford University