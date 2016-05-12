event

Inaugural Forum on Technology, Innovation, and International Affairs

Thu. May 12th, 2016
Stanford, California

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies hosted a wide-ranging discussion of the global geopolitical landscape, and the dramatic impacts of technology and innovation in shaping our world today and into the future.

Agenda

9:00 a.m.
9:45 to 10:00 a.m.
Welcome and Opening Remarks

  • William J. Burns, president, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Michael A. McFaul, director, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Affairs, Stanford University

10:00 to 11:15 a.m.
The Middle East—Crisis, Conflict, and Outlook

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Lunch and Keynote Conversation*

*Please note that this discussion is off the record*

  • Madeleine Albright, chair, Albright Stonebridge Group; former U.S. secretary of state
  • Condoleezza Rice, Denning professor in global business and the economy, Stanford Graduate School of Business; former U.S. secretary of state
  • Moderator: William J. Burns, president, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

1:15 to 2:15 p.m.
The Asia-Pacific and the Rise of China and India

  • Michael Pettis, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Kathleen Stephens, William J. Perry distinguished fellow, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies
  • Ashley J. Tellis, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Moderator: Rexon Ryu, senior adviser, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
Cyber, Data, and the Future of the Internet

3:15 to 4:00 p.m.
Disrupting International Affairs

  • David Rothkopf, visiting scholar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Matthew Stepka, GP Machina Ventures; former vice president for business operations and strategy, Google
  • Moderator: Jane Wales, CEO, World Affairs Council

4:00 to 4:15 p.m.
Closing Remarks

  • William J. Burns, president, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Michael A. McFaul, director, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Affairs, Stanford University
William J. Burns

President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Martha Crenshaw

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Michael Pettis

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie China

Michael Pettis is a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. An expert on China’s economy, Pettis is professor of finance at Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management, where he specializes in Chinese financial markets. 

Kathleen Stephens

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Rexon Y. Ryu

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Ryu was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he leads an initiative focused on the intersection of diplomacy, technology, and innovation.

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.

David Rothkopf

Visiting Scholar

David Rothkopf was a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment as well as the former CEO and editor in chief of the FP Group.

