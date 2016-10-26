The War in Yemen: Is There an End in Sight?

A battleground marked by regional intervention and a growing al-Qaeda presence, Yemen's civil war continues unabated. The fighting has exacted a horrific toll on civilians, whether from bombing by the Saudi-led coalition, indiscriminate shelling by Houthi insurgents, food and medical shortages, or the kidnappings of journalists and human rights activists. Meanwhile, international pressure is growing, with calls by the UN for an independent investigation and demands in the U.S. Congress to restrict arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Where is the war heading and what can outside actors do to end the conflict?

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Yemeniaty, and the Sana'a Center for Strategic Studies hosted a discussion with Carnegie’s Farea Al-Muslimi and former U.S. Ambassador to Yemen and Director of Georgetown University’s Institute for the Study of Diplomacy Barbara Bodine on the Yemen war and options for the United States and international community. Carnegie’s Frederic Wehrey moderated.

Farea al-Muslimi

Farea al-Muslimi is co-founder of the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies and a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Barbara Bodine

Barbara Bodine is director of the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University. She is also the former United States Ambassador to Yemen.

Frederic Wehrey

Frederic Wehrey is a senior associate in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.