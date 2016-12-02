Syria: From Central Power to Local Authorities

While policy debates on Syria have overwhelmingly focused on military developments and political negotiations, a less explored consequence of the hyper-localized war has been the profound reshaping of a less visible but crucial actor, the Syrian state. The conflict has induced a de facto renegotiation of the power balance between the central authority in Damascus—itself a traditionally centralized actor—and emerging local powers. Internally, this has led all players to invest at the local level in order to preserve (or establish) power. External actors have also contributed to this process of localization, though their military and humanitarian roles.

The Carnegie Middle East Center—in partnership with the International Crisis Group—brought together two panels to discuss localization and self-administration in Syria. The first panel assessed how “localization” both impacts and is exploited by primary actors on the ground inside Syria. The second panel discussed how these local dynamics impact the strategies and policies pursued by the conflict's external actors, and the challenges and opportunities they present moving forward.

