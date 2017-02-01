Arab Fractures: Reimagining the Regional Order?

Political, economic, and regional pillars of the Arab state system are under unprecedented strain. The Carnegie Middle East Program’s wide-ranging new report, Arab Fractures: Citizens, States, and Social Contracts, argues that new political and socioeconomic models are needed to address the crisis of governance and lack of pluralism at the heart of regional disorder.



A light breakfast was served at 9:00 a.m. Join the conversation on Twitter with #ArabFractures.

Agenda

9:00 a.m.

Registration and Breakfast



9:30 to 9:35 a.m.

Welcome

William J. Burns



9:35 to 10:45 a.m.

States and Institutions

Amr Hamzawy, Bassma Kodmani

Moderator: Perry Cammack



11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Citizens and Social Contracts

Hafsa Halawa, Mehrezia Labidi, George Abed

Moderator: Marwan Muasher

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

George Abed

George Abed is a distinguished scholar in residence at the International Institute of Finance.

Perry Cammack

Perry Cammack is a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Hafsa Halawa

Hafsa Halawa is independent political analyst and lawyer.

Amr Hamzawy

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Bassma Kodmani

Bassma Kodmani is the co-founder and executive director of the Arab Reform Initiative.

Mehrezia Labidi

Mehrezia Labidi is a member of the Tunisian parliament and executive member of the Muslim Democrat Ennahdha Party.

Marwan Muasher

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.