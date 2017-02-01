Arab Fractures: Reimagining the Regional Order?

Registration
Political, economic, and regional pillars of the Arab state system are under unprecedented strain. The Carnegie Middle East Program’s wide-ranging new report, Arab Fractures: Citizens, States, and Social Contracts, argues that new political and socioeconomic models are needed to address the crisis of governance and lack of pluralism at the heart of regional disorder.
William J. Burns
States and Institutions
Amr Hamzawy, Bassma Kodmani
Moderator: Perry Cammack
Citizens and Social Contracts
Hafsa Halawa, Mehrezia Labidi, George Abed
Moderator: Marwan Muasher
William J. Burns
William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.
George Abed
George Abed is a distinguished scholar in residence at the International Institute of Finance.
Perry Cammack
Perry Cammack is a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Hafsa Halawa
Hafsa Halawa is independent political analyst and lawyer.
Amr Hamzawy
Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Bassma Kodmani
Bassma Kodmani is the co-founder and executive director of the Arab Reform Initiative.
Mehrezia Labidi
Mehrezia Labidi is a member of the Tunisian parliament and executive member of the Muslim Democrat Ennahdha Party.
Marwan Muasher
Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.