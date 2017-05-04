Assessing U.S. and Chinese Engagement in the Middle East

The Middle East has historically been a strong focus of U.S. foreign policy; China, as part of its rise as a global power, is increasingly looking to grow its economic engagement in the region. But questions remain regarding the ability of the two countries to cooperate in the Middle East. While the United States reviews its policy in the region, the Trump administration has vocalized strong positions on issues such as the Iran nuclear deal and even taken military actions on Syria. At the same time, China is focusing on promoting its Belt and Road Initiative in the Middle East and continues to make technology investments in countries like Israel.

The Carnegie–Tsinghua Center’s Paul Haenle moderated a discussion on Chinese and U.S. economic and security interests in the Middle East. U.S. policy experts Karim Sadjadpour and Jon Finer discussed the future of U.S. engagement in the region under the Trump administration. Chinese scholars Jia Qingguo and Wang Suolao analyzed China’s growing influence in the Middle East.

This panel was the fourth in the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2016-2017. This discussion was off the record.

Discussion Highlights

Change and Continuity in the Trump Administration: The early stages of the Trump administration have shown unexpected change and continuity, one panelist remarked. Most notably, the discussants have observed a departure from the Obama administration’s strategy of sustained diplomacy. Instead, a number of civilian positions have been filled with military advisers, which a discussant argued signals a new level of militarization, supported by the deployment of U.S. troops in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. On the other hand, the discussant said that while Trump has made terrorism and the self-proclaimed Islamic State a key priority, the new president’s policies have not significantly differed from Obama’s approach. One panelist added that an increased use of military force to counter terrorism is very likely in the foreseeable future. Similarly, there has been unexpected continuity in the administration’s approach to settlements in Gaza and relations with Israel and Palestine.

Jia Qingguo

Jia Qingguo is a professor and dean of the School of International Studies at Peking University. He is a member of the Standing Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment. He previously served as the chief Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group.

Wang Suolao

Wang Suolao is an associate professor and director of the Center for Middle East Studies in the School of International Studies at Peking University.

Jon Finer

Jon Finer was chief of staff to former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and director of policy planning at the U.S. Department of State.

Paul Haenle

Paul Haenle is the director of the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy based at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Haenle’s research focuses on Chinese foreign policy and U.S.-China relations.