Governance and Security in North Africa and the Sahel

Registration
This conference brought together leading scholars, policy analysts, and practitioners from around the world to address the changing political, socioeconomic, and security dynamics within the Maghreb-Sahel region. Panelists examined the expanding horizons of insecurity and the challenges of uneven development, political contestation, and socio-religious change. They also discussed the wider implications of the trends for development, peace, and security in both regions.
AGENDA
8:30 to 9:00 a.m
9:00 to 10:30 a.m.
Welcoming Remarks (Michele Dunne and Cyril Obi)
Contestation and Adaptation in the Maghreb
- Anouar Boukhars, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Azzedine Layachi, St. John’s University
- Sarah Yerkes, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Moderator: Michele Dunne, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
10:30 to 10:45 a.m.
Break
10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The Challenges of Governance and Security in the Sahel
- Boubacar N’Diaye, Wooster College
- Ibrahim Yahya Ibrahim, University of Florida
- Ousseina Alidou, Rutgers University
- Azeez Olaniyan, Ekiti State University, Nigeria
- Moderator: Cyril Obi, African Peacebuilding Network, Social Science Research Council
12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
Lunch
12:45 to 2:00 p.m.
Cross-Border Security Challenges
- Jacques Roussellier, American Military University, South Africa
- Mohamed Gain, Ibn Tofail University, Morocco-
- Rawia Tawfik, Cairo University
- Moderator: Anouar Boukhars, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
2:00 to 2:15 p.m.
Break
2:15 to 3:30 p.m.
Libya’s Impact on Sahel-Maghreb Security
- Lydia Sizer, Independent Consultant
- Karim Mezran, Atlantic Council
- Manal Taha, United States Institute of Peace
- Moderator: Frederic Wehrey, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
SPEAKERS
Michele Dunne
Michele Dunne is the director and a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Anouar Boukhars
Anouar Boukhars is a nonresident scholar in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and associate professor of international relations at McDaniel College.
Sarah Yerkes
Sarah Yerkes is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Frederic Wehrey
Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Cyril Obi
Cyril Obi is program director of the African Peacebuilding Network program at the Social Science Research Council.
Azzedine Layachi
Azzedine Layachi is a professor of government and politics at St. John’s University.
Boubacar N’Diaye
Boubacar N’Diaye is a professor of pan-African studies and political science at the College of Wooster, Ohio.
Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim
Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim is a PhD candidate in political science and a research associate with the Sahel Research Group at the University of Florida.
Ousseina D. Alidou
Ousseina D. Alidou is a professor in the Department of African, Middle Eastern, and South Asian Languages and Literatures and the Graduate Program in Comparative Literature at Rutgers University.
Azeez Olaniyan
Azeez Olaniyan is a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti in Nigeria, where he is also the assistant director of the Institute of Peace, Security, and Governance.
Jacques Roussellier
Jacques Roussellier is on the faculty of American Military University and is a guest contributor for The Middle East Institute and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Mohammed Ahmed Gain
Mohammed Ahmed Gain is a professor at Ibn Tofail University in Kenitra.
Rawia Tawfik
Rawia Tawfik is an assistant professor at the Faculty of Economics and Political Science at Cairo University.
Lydia Sizer
Lydia Sizer is an independent consultant covering North Africa and the Gulf and previously was an officer at the Libya desk in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S. State Department in Washington.
Karim Mezran
Karim Mezran is a resident senior fellow in the Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East at the Atlantic Council.
Manal Taha
Manal Taha is the Jennings Randolph senior fellow for North Africa at the United States Institute of Peace.