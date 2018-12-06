event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

A Shifting World Order: What to Expect in 2019

Thu. December 6th, 2018
Beirut, Lebanon

The Carnegie Middle East Center held its third annual conference, titled A Shifting World Order: What to Expect in 2019, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beirut on Thursday, December 06, 2018.

The conference provided a look ahead to 2019, focusing on what Carnegie scholars believe will be the most significant and challenging issues facing the world, specifically the Middle East and North Africa region. This year, Ambassador William J. Burns, the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, will took part in the conference, along with Carnegie scholars from our offices in Beijing, Brussels, Moscow, Washington, and New Delhi, to provide cross-cutting perspectives on the issues of the region.

PROGRAM

9:30 to 9:45 a.m.
Welcome Remarks

9:45 to 10:45 a.m.
A Regional Chessboard: Russia, Iran, and Turkey
Jarrett Blanc, Marc Pierini, Dmitri Trenin
Chaired by Kim Ghattas

10:45 to 11:00 a.m.
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Dialogue | The U.S. and the World
William J. Burns, President of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
With Maha Yahya

12:00 to 12:15 p.m.
12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Cyberwarfare and Artificial Intelligence
Madeline Carr, Wyatt Hoffman, Tomáš Valášek
Chaired by Alia Ibrahim

1:15 to 2:15 p.m.
2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
Geopolitics vs. Geoeconomics: Implications for the Middle East
Joseph Bahout, Marwan Muasher, Sinan Ülgen
Chaired by Carol Khouzami

3:15 to 3:30 p.m.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
China and the Shifting Global Order
Paul Haenle
Discussant: Dalia Ghanem-Yazbeck

KEYNOTE SESSION

William J. Burns is the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Maha Yahya is the director of the Carnegie Middle East Center.

SPEAKERS

Marwan Muasher is the vice president of studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Paul Haenle is the director of the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy.

Dmitri Trenin is the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Tomáš Valášek is the director of Carnegie Europe.

Jarrett Blanc is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Wyatt Hoffman is a senior research analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Joseph Bahout is a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Sinan Ülgen is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Madeline Carr is an associate professor at the University College London.

PANEL CHAIRS

Dalia Ghanem-Yazbeck is a resident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Kim Ghattas is a senior visiting fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Alia Ibrahim is a freelance journalist and co-founder of Daraj.

Carol Khouzami is an International Finance Corporation senior financial sector specialist at the World Bank Group in Lebanon.

William J. Burns

President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Paul Haenle

Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Dmitri Trenin

Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Tomáš Valášek

Director, Carnegie Europe

Valášek was director of Carnegie Europe and a senior fellow, where his research focused on security and defense, transatlantic relations, and Europe’s Eastern neighborhood.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.

Jarrett Blanc

Senior Fellow, Geoeconomics and Strategy Program

Jarrett Blanc was a senior fellow in the Geoeconomics and Strategy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Wyatt Hoffman

Senior Research Analyst, Cyber Policy Initiative

Wyatt Hoffman was a senior research analyst with the Nuclear Policy Program and the Cyber Policy Initiative at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Marc Pierini

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective.

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.

Madeline Carr

Edward Mortimer

Dalia Ghanem

Senior Resident Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Dalia Ghanem was a senior resident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where her research focuses on Algeria’s political, economic, social, and security developments. Her research also examines political violence, radicalization, civil-military relationships, transborder dynamics, and gender.

Kim Ghattas

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Kim Ghattas was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Alia Ibrahim

Alia Ibrahim is a co-founder and CEO of Daraj.com, an independent digital media platform.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.