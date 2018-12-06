The Carnegie Middle East Center held its third annual conference, titled A Shifting World Order: What to Expect in 2019, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beirut on Thursday, December 06, 2018.

The conference provided a look ahead to 2019, focusing on what Carnegie scholars believe will be the most significant and challenging issues facing the world, specifically the Middle East and North Africa region. This year, Ambassador William J. Burns, the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, will took part in the conference, along with Carnegie scholars from our offices in Beijing, Brussels, Moscow, Washington, and New Delhi, to provide cross-cutting perspectives on the issues of the region.

PROGRAM

9:30 to 9:45 a.m.

Welcome Remarks

9:45 to 10:45 a.m.

A Regional Chessboard: Russia, Iran, and Turkey

Jarrett Blanc, Marc Pierini, Dmitri Trenin

Chaired by Kim Ghattas

10:45 to 11:00 a.m.

Coffee Break

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Dialogue | The U.S. and the World

William J. Burns, President of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

With Maha Yahya

12:00 to 12:15 p.m.

Coffee Break

12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Cyberwarfare and Artificial Intelligence

Madeline Carr, Wyatt Hoffman, Tomáš Valášek

Chaired by Alia Ibrahim

1:15 to 2:15 p.m.

Lunch Break

2:15 to 3:15 p.m.

Geopolitics vs. Geoeconomics: Implications for the Middle East

Joseph Bahout, Marwan Muasher, Sinan Ülgen

Chaired by Carol Khouzami

3:15 to 3:30 p.m.

Coffee Break

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

China and the Shifting Global Order

Paul Haenle

Discussant: Dalia Ghanem-Yazbeck

KEYNOTE SESSION

William J. Burns is the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Maha Yahya is the director of the Carnegie Middle East Center.

SPEAKERS

Marwan Muasher is the vice president of studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Paul Haenle is the director of the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy.

Dmitri Trenin is the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Tomáš Valášek is the director of Carnegie Europe.

Jarrett Blanc is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Wyatt Hoffman is a senior research analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Joseph Bahout is a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Sinan Ülgen is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Madeline Carr is an associate professor at the University College London.

PANEL CHAIRS

Dalia Ghanem-Yazbeck is a resident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Kim Ghattas is a senior visiting fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Alia Ibrahim is a freelance journalist and co-founder of Daraj.

Carol Khouzami is an International Finance Corporation senior financial sector specialist at the World Bank Group in Lebanon.