Report Launch: Arab Horizons

Middle Eastern states and societies face unprecedented socioeconomic, political, and institutional challenges. Declining oil prices, increased global competition, and growing populations threaten the rentier system that developed in most Arab countries in recent decades wherein authoritarian leaders trade social services for citizen’s political acquiescence. The old order is thus breaking down with no clear articulation of what comes next.

The Carnegie Middle East Center held the launch of its new report titled Arab Horizons: Pitfalls and Pathways to Renewal. The report explores interrelated challenges facing the Arab world, notably challenges that relate to political economy, governance, education, refugee crises, and conflict. It is based on the premise that citizens and states should forge new social contracts to address these massive challenges. Arab Horizons is composed of five policy-oriented chapters that include commentary by Carnegie scholars and prominent experts in the field.

The launch of the report featured a panel discussion with co-authors Joseph Bahout, Marwan Muasher and Maha Yahya, as well as contributor Rima Karami-Akkary.

SPEAKERS

Joseph Bahout is a nonresident scholar in the Carnegie Endowment's Middle East Program and a co-author of Arab Horizons.

Marwan Muasher is the vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a co-author of Arab Horizons.

Rima Karami-Akkary is an associate professor at the American University in Beirut, the director of the TAMAM initiative, and a contributor to Arab Horizons.

PANEL CHAIR

Maha Yahya is the director of Carnegie Middle East Center and a co-author of Arab Horizons.