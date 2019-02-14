Online registration for this event is now closed. Onsite registration will be available.

Whether or not America itself declines or thrives under President Trump's leadership, the post-war liberal international order underpinned by U.S. military, economic, and ideological primacy and supported by global institutions serving the United States’ power and purpose is no longer stable.

In a new edition of his widely acclaimed book, The End of American World Order, Amitav Acharya argues that while the United States will remain a major force in world affairs, it has lost the ability to shape world order after its own interests and image. Acharya will discuss his take on an emerging world order with Thomas Wright and Carnegie’s Salman Ahmed. Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis will moderate. Copies of the book will be available for sale.

Amitav Acharya

Amitav Acharya is the UNESCO chair in transnational challenges and governance and distinguished professor at the School of International Service at American University.

Salman Ahmed

Salman Ahmed is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on the future of U.S. national security strategy and its role in promoting national economic interests.

Thomas Wright

Thomas Wright is the director of the Center on the United States and Europe and a senior fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy at the Brookings Institution.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.