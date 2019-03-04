event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

From Division to Unity

Mon. March 4th, 2019
Beirut, Lebanon

The Carnegie Middle East Center and the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung held a conference, titled From Division to Unity: How to Share Power in the Middle East and Beyond, at the Phoenicia Hotel on March 4 & 5, 2019.

Different models of power-sharing across Asia, Europe, and the Americas aim at enhancing democratic governance, whilst protecting the rights of different communities, including religious and ethnic minorities. As many of the conflicts in the Middle East persist, finding an acceptable and inclusive model of power-sharing is essential to end violence and to open a way for peaceful dialogue and a sustainable and lasting post-war order.

The conference explored the nuances and potential of power-sharing in post-conflict countries in the region and experts discussed the relevant lessons learned from other countries as well. It assessed whether different power-sharing models offer viable options for addressing governance crises and ending conflicts in Arab countries.

SPEAKERS

Assaad Al-Achi is the executive director of Baytna Syria.

Joseph Bahout is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment’s Middle East Program.

Galip Dalay is a nonresident fellow at the Brookings Doha Center.

Chris Halliday is the political adviser to the UN special envoy for Yemen.

Harith Hasan is a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Diana Kaissy is the executive director of the Lebanese Oil and Gas Initiative.

Zahra' Langhi is the co-founder and CEO of the Libyan Women’s Platform for Peace.

Marina Ottaway is a Middle East fellow at the Wilson Center.

Jamila Ali Raja is the director of Consult Yemen.

Iavor Rangelov is an assistant professional research fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Sebastian Sons is a senior researcher at the Center for Applied Research in Partnership with the Orient and an associate fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

Gunnar M. Sørbø is a senior researcher at the Chr. Michelsen Institute.

Adnan Tabatabai is the CEO of the Center for Applied Research in Partnership with the Orient.

Marika Theros is a senior researcher at the Institute for State Effectiveness.

Carsten Wieland is a senior expert for intra-Syrian talks for the UN special envoy for Syria.

Heiko Wimmen is the project director for Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon at the International Crisis Group.

PANEL CHAIRS

Loulouwa Al Rachid is a co-director of the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Kim Ghattas is a BBC correspondent and former senior visiting fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Mohanad Hage Ali is the director of communications at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Alia Ibrahim is a journalist and co-founder of Daraj.

Liz Sly is the Beirut bureau chief at the Washington Post.

Political ReformMiddle EastNorth Africa
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Assaad Al Achi

Al-Achi is the executive director of Baytna Syria.

Joseph Bahout

Nonresident Fellow, Middle East Program

Joseph Bahout was a nonresident fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program. His research focuses on political developments in Lebanon and Syria, regional spillover from the Syrian crisis, and identity politics across the region.

Galip Dalay

Chris Halliday

Harith Hasan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Harith Hasan is a nonresident senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focuses on Iraq, sectarianism, identity politics, religious actors, and state-society relations.

Diana Kaissy

Zahra' Langhi

Marina Ottaway

Senior Associate, Middle East Program

Before joining the Endowment, Ottaway carried out research in Africa and in the Middle East for many years and taught at the University of Addis Ababa, the University of Zambia, the American University in Cairo, and the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Sebastian Sons

Gunnar Sørbø

Adnan Tabatabai

Marika Theros

Carsten Wieland

Heiko Wimmen

Heiko Wimmen is a research associate in the Middle East and Africa division at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin.

Loulouwa Al Rachid

Co-Director, Program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States, Carnegie Middle East Center

Loulouwa Al Rachid was a co-director of the Program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Kim Ghattas

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Kim Ghattas was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Alia Ibrahim

Alia Ibrahim is a co-founder and CEO of Daraj.com, an independent digital media platform.

Iavor Rangelov

Liz Sly

Liz Sly is the Washington Post's Beirut bureau chief, covering Lebanon, Syria and the wider region.

Mohanad Hage Ali

Deputy Director for Research, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Mohanad Hage Ali is the deputy director for research at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.