Trump’s Iran Escalation

Online registration for this event is now closed. Watch the livestream at 12:00 PM.

One year after exiting the Iran nuclear deal, the Trump administration officially designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization and is seeking to strangle Iranian oil exports. What is the likely outcome of the Trump administration’s escalating pressure campaign against Iran? How will Tehran react, and what lessons can be drawn from the last four decades of U.S.-Iran history?

Speakers

General David Petraeus

General David Petraeus is the former director of the CIA and is currently the chairman of the KKR Global Institute.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and author of The Back Channel: A Memoir of American Diplomacy and the Case for Its Renewal.

Suzanne Maloney

Suzanne Maloney is a senior fellow at the Brookings Center for Middle East Policy and Energy Security and Climate Initiative.

Moderator

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.