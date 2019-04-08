Will Sisi be Egypt’s President for Life?

Online registration for this event is now closed. On site registration will be available. Watch the livestream at 2:30 PM.

The Egyptian parliament is in the process of finalizing amendments to the 2014 constitution that would allow President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to stay in office for twenty years, increase military control of politics, and end judicial independence. U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Sisi to Washington for a visit prior to a public referendum on the proposed amendments.

Please join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Project on Middle East Democracy for a discussion of the ramifications of the amendments and Sisi’s visit for the future of Egypt, the U.S.-Egypt relationship, and for regional peace.

Moataz El Fegiery

Moataz El Fegiery is the general coordinator for the Egyptian Human Rights Forum.

Mai El-Sadany

Mai El-Sadany is the legal and judicial director for the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

Michele Dunne

Michele Dunne is the director and senior fellow of the Carnegie Middle East Program.

Susan B. Glasser

Susan B. Glasser is a staff writer at the New Yorker.