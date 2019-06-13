This event has reached capacity and registration has closed.

Drawing from his new book, Ill Winds: Saving Democracy from Russian Rage, Chinese Ambition, and American Complacency, Larry Diamond will analyze the daunting challenges facing democracy globally and how the United States can recover its role as a leader in international democracy support. Moderator Thomas Carothers will engage Professor Diamond in a structured discussion to probe his thinking and bring in the audience for a larger discussion. Copies of Ill Winds will be available for purchase.

A light lunch will be available starting at 12:00 p.m.

Larry Diamond

Larry Diamond is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI). For more than six years, he directed FSI’s Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law, where he now leads its Program on Arab Reform and Democracy and its Global Digital Policy Incubator. He is the founding coeditor of the Journal of Democracy and also serves as senior consultant at the International Forum for Democratic Studies of the National Endowment for Democracy.

Thomas Carothers

Thomas Carothers is senior vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. In that capacity he oversees all of the research programs at Carnegie. He also directs the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program and carries out research and writing on democracy-related issues.