The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center invites you to its fourth annual conference, titled A Global Renewal? What to Expect in 2021. The conference will consist of six virtual discussions that will provide a look ahead to 2021, focusing on what Carnegie scholars and other experts believe will be the most significant and challenging issues facing the Middle East and North Africa in their interaction with international actors. The panels will include scholars from Carnegie's offices in Beirut, Beijing, Brussels, Moscow, and Washington, who will examine the region from diverse viewpoints. The event will be held in English, live on YouTube @CarnegieMENA.

To watch the discussions live, please click on each panel individually in the program below.