Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

A Global Renewal? What to Expect in 2021

Tue. December 15th, 2020
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center invites you to its fourth annual conference, titled A Global Renewal? What to Expect in 2021. The conference will consist of six virtual discussions that will provide a look ahead to 2021, focusing on what Carnegie scholars and other experts believe will be the most significant and challenging issues facing the Middle East and North Africa in their interaction with international actors. The panels will include scholars from Carnegie's offices in Beirut, Beijing, Brussels, Moscow, and Washington, who will examine the region from diverse viewpoints. The event will be held in English, live on YouTube @CarnegieMENA.

Tue. December 15th, 2020 3:45 PM - 5:00 PM EST

The United States and the World: A New Direction?

Held on Dec. 15 from 8:45-10:00 a.m. EST (3:45-5:00 p.m. Beirut) with opening remarks by Marwan Muasher. This discussion will begin with a fireside chat between William J. Burns and Maha Yahya. The panel will then examine the top foreign policy priorities of the incoming Biden administration, particularly in the Middle East. Among the other topics that will be covered are the global priorities for the new U.S. administration, Washington’s relations with China and Russia, and the future of multilateral relations.

Ryan Crocker

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Tue. December 15th, 2020 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM EST

Regional Actors in the Emerging Middle East: Iran, Turkey, Israel, and the UAE

Held on Dec. 15 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST (5:30-7:00 p.m. Beirut). This panel will explore the rivalries among regional actors, such as Iran, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, and how these have contributed to regional tensions, destructive proxy wars, and surprising realignments.

Kristin Smith Diwan

Tue. December 15th, 2020 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM EST

International Actors in the Emerging Middle East: Russia, China, and the EU

Held on Dec. 15 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. EST (7:30-8:30 p.m. Beirut). This panel will explore the expanding influence of external powers such as Russia, the European Union and China in the Middle East, the alignments that they have formed, and the dynamics that have been unleashed by their intervention. Panelists will also discuss how changes in the policies of the United States may impact these dynamics.

Florence Gaub

Wed. December 16th, 2020 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST

What Happens to Palestine if the Arabs Go to Peaces?

Held on Dec. 16 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. EST (4:00-5:00 p.m. Beirut). This panel will look at the implications of the recent agreements signed between Israel and several Arab countries, most notably the United Arab Emirates. It will examine what impact these will have on Palestinian-Israeli relations, on Palestinian rights, and on prospects for a two-state solution.

Zaha Hassan

Fellow, Middle East Program

Wed. December 16th, 2020 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM EST

North Africa: Tension as the New Normal?

Held on Dec. 16 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST (5:30-7:00 p.m. Beirut). North Africa has witnessed a tumultuous year with persistent conflict in Libya, popular protests in Algeria, tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia over Addis Ababa’s building of a dam on the Nile, and recent skirmishes in the West Sahara, which might threaten the region’s stability. Panelists will explore the implications of these unfolding dynamics and discuss the future of the region’s autocratic regimes, geopolitical rivalries, as well as the alliances that will shape North Africa in 2021.

Dalia Ghanem

Senior Resident Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Wed. December 16th, 2020 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM EST

Lebanon in 2021: A Year of Existential Challenges

Held on Dec. 16 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. EST (7:30-8:30 p.m. Beirut). With the pillars of the Lebanese Republic crumbling at an accelerated pace over the past year, the Lebanese fear for their future and speculation is rife about the impact of the financial, economic, political, and health crises that have overwhelmed the country. The panel will also address how changing regional and international dynamics will affect Lebanon. The conference will end with closing remarks by Maha Yahya.

Emile Hokayem

International Institute for Strategic Studies

William J. Burns

President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Ryan Crocker

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Ryan Crocker is a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Kristin Smith Diwan

Kristin Smith Diwan is a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. Her current projects concern generational change, nationalism, and the evolution of Islamism in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Kim Ghattas

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Kim Ghattas was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Ahmed Nagi

Nonresident Scholar , Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Ahmed Nagi was a nonresident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where his research centered on Yemen.

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Florence Gaub

Florence Gaub is the Deputy Director of the EUISS, where she is in charge of coordinating research activities. In addition, she works on strategic foresight, as well as security and conflict in the Middle East and North Africa.

Patricia Karam

Patricia Karam is Regional Director of the Middle East North Africa (MENA) Division at the International Republican Institute.

Marc Pierini

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective.

Dmitri Trenin

Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Lara Friedman

Lara Friedman is the President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace (FMEP). With more than 25 years working in the Middle East foreign policy arena, Lara is a leading authority on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, with particular expertise on the Israeli-Arab conflict, Israeli settlements, Jerusalem, and the role of the U.S. Congress.

Zaha Hassan

Fellow, Middle East Program

Zaha Hassan is a human rights lawyer and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Kristian Ulrichsen

Baker Institute

Kristian Coates Ulrichsen is a Baker Institute fellow for the Middle East. Working across the disciplines of political science, international relations and international political economy, his research examines the changing position of Persian Gulf states in the global order, as well as the emergence of longer-term, nonmilitary challenges to regional security.

Jake Walles

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Jake Walles was a nonresident senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Israeli-Palestinian issues, Tunisia, and counterterrorism.

Michele Dunne

Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Michele Dunne was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Dalia Ghanem

Senior Resident Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Dalia Ghanem was a senior resident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where her research focuses on Algeria’s political, economic, social, and security developments. Her research also examines political violence, radicalization, civil-military relationships, transborder dynamics, and gender.

Hamza Meddeb

Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Hamza Meddeb is a research fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he co-leads the Political Economy Program

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.

Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on governance, conflict, and security in Libya, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf.

Chloe Cornish

Chloe Cornish is a Middle East correspondent for the Financial Times, covering Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Emile Hokayem

International Institute for Strategic Studies

Emile Hokayem is a senior fellow for Middle East Security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Nasser Saidi

Nasser Saidi is a former Lebanese Minister of Economy & Trade, Minister of Industry, and First Vice-Governor of Banque du Liban.

Paul Salem

Director and Senior Associate, Middle East Center

Salem was director of the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, Lebanon. He works and publishes on the regional and international relations of the Middle East as well as issues of political development and democratization in the Arab world.

Randa Takieddine

Randa Takieddine is a journalist and contributor to Nidaa Al Watan and Energy for Al Attiya Foundation.