event

Unraveling the Conflict in Syria

Thu. March 4th, 2021
Live Online

In 2012, as the conflict in Syria continued to smolder, then-president Barack Obama made clear that any use of chemical weapons by the Bashar al-Assad regime would constitute a “red line” for U.S. engagement. Yet in the aftermath of a sarin attack outside Damascus just a year later, the Obama administration seized the opportunity to work with Russia on an ambitious plan to hunt down and remove chemical weapons rather than go to war.

A decade later, the tangle of "heroes and villains" involved in that particular scenario is clearer. Join us for a conversation on this critical moment in the war in Syria and what it means for the conflict today, featuring Joby Warrick, author of the recently published book Red Line, in conversation with Maha Yahya, director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

DemocracySecurityForeign PolicyMiddle EastSyria
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Joby Warrick

Joby Warrick has been a reporter for the Washington Post since 1996. He has twice won the Pulitzer Prize, for journalism and for his book Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS. He is also the author of The Triple Agent.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.