Carnegie Connects — Leaving Afghanistan: Risks, Rewards, and Repercussions

Thu. May 13th, 2021
Live Online

Pulling U.S. forces out of Afghanistan by September 11 is perhaps the boldest foreign policy decision of Joe Biden’s presidency to date. What drove the administration to make this decision?  What are the implications for the stability of Afghanistan and the rights of women and minorities in the nation? And how will withdrawal impact the United States’ capacity to pursue an effective counterterrorism strategy?

Join us as Jessica Donati, Laurel Miller, and Michael O’Hanlon sit down with Aaron David Miller to answer these and other questions. 

DemocracySecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyCivil SocietySouth AsiaAfghanistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Laurel Miller

Laurel Miller is director of the Asia Program at the International Crisis Group. From 2013 to 2017, she served as deputy and then acting special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan at the U.S. Department of State.

Michael O'Hanlon

Michael O’Hanlon is a senior fellow and director of research in the Foreign Policy studies program at Brookings; his new book is The Art of War in an Age of Peace: U.S. Grand Strategy and Resolute Restraint.

Jessica Donati

Jessica Donati covers foreign affairs for the Wall Street Journal. She was previously the paper’s bureau chief in Afghanistan. Her new book is Eagle Down: The Last Special Forces Fighting the Forever War .

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.