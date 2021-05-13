Carnegie Connects — Leaving Afghanistan: Risks, Rewards, and Repercussions

Pulling U.S. forces out of Afghanistan by September 11 is perhaps the boldest foreign policy decision of Joe Biden’s presidency to date. What drove the administration to make this decision? What are the implications for the stability of Afghanistan and the rights of women and minorities in the nation? And how will withdrawal impact the United States’ capacity to pursue an effective counterterrorism strategy?

Join us as Jessica Donati, Laurel Miller, and Michael O’Hanlon sit down with Aaron David Miller to answer these and other questions.