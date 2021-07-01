event

Changing Our Collective Fate: The Future of Great Power Competition and Strategic Stability

Thu. July 1st, 2021
How can we prevent great power competition from escalating into open military conflict? What are general principles, low-hanging fruit, and more ambitious goals to strengthen strategic stability? Which areas can provide ground for cooperation? How can a global arms race between the United States, China and Russia be managed – and what is Europe’s role in this dynamic?

In cooperation with Körber-Stiftung and the Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy at the University of Hamburg (IFSH), we cordially invite you to the launch event of the Körber Strategic Stability Initiative reportChanging Our Collective Fate: The Future of Great Power Competition and Strategic Stability.

The event will feature a presentation of the report, launched through the new interactive website www.strategicstability.org, followed by a panel discussion.

event speakers

Richard Burt

Ambassador Richard Burt, U.S. Chair, Global Zero, Washington, DC

Dmitri Trenin

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Rüdiger Bohn

Deputy Government Commissioner for Disarmament and Arms Control, German Federal Foreign Office, Berlin

Tong Zhao

Senior Fellow, Carnegie China, Nuclear Policy Program

Tong Zhao is a senior fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program and Carnegie China, Carnegie’s East Asia-based research center on contemporary China. Formerly based in Beijing, he now conducts research in Washington on strategic security issues.

Liana Fix

Liana Fix is a fellow for Europe at the Council on Foreign Relations and the author of A New German Power? Germany’s Role in European Russia Policy.