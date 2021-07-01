How can we prevent great power competition from escalating into open military conflict? What are general principles, low-hanging fruit, and more ambitious goals to strengthen strategic stability? Which areas can provide ground for cooperation? How can a global arms race between the United States, China and Russia be managed – and what is Europe’s role in this dynamic?

In cooperation with Körber-Stiftung and the Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy at the University of Hamburg (IFSH), we cordially invite you to the launch event of the Körber Strategic Stability Initiative report—Changing Our Collective Fate: The Future of Great Power Competition and Strategic Stability.

The event will feature a presentation of the report, launched through the new interactive website www.strategicstability.org, followed by a panel discussion.

To join, kindly register here. You will subsequently receive the login details via an automated email sent by Zoom. For information on how to join a Zoom online event, please consult the Zoom help center. For any other questions, please do not hesitate to contact kssi@koerber-stiftung.de.