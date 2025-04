Join us for a conversation on Elbridge A. Colby's new book The Strategy of Denial which offers a detailed examination of how America's defense strategy must change in order to checkmate China's growing power and ambition and deter war.

Ashley J. Tellis will host the conversation and is joined by panelists Jennifer Lind and Christian Brose to discuss with Elbridge A. Colby how to address the rising threat China poses to the United States.