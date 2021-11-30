Emerging Industry Supply Chains: Opportunities for Taiwan

A global rethink of supply chains means that some economies will have fresh opportunities to attract investment, build out new industries, and diversify their growth drivers. Taiwan is uniquely positioned to benefit from these shifts, but what policy changes and technology investments are needed to better organize government, business, academia, research institutions, and labor to fully take advantage?

Join Evan A. Feigenbaum, Michael R. Nelson, Joy Chan, Ari Schwartz, and Megan H. Stifel as they discuss a new Carnegie paper on Taiwan and global supply chains in two evolving industries: safer software and the life sciences.