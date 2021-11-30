event

Emerging Industry Supply Chains: Opportunities for Taiwan

Tue. November 30th, 2021
Live Online

A global rethink of supply chains means that some economies will have fresh opportunities to attract investment, build out new industries, and diversify their growth drivers. Taiwan is uniquely positioned to benefit from these shifts, but what policy changes and technology investments are needed to better organize government, business, academia, research institutions, and labor to fully take advantage?

Join Evan A. Feigenbaum, Michael R. Nelson, Joy Chan, Ari Schwartz, and Megan H. Stifel as they discuss a new Carnegie paper on Taiwan and global supply chains in two evolving industries: safer software and the life sciences.

EconomyTradeForeign PolicyTechnologyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaTaiwanIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Michael R. Nelson

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Mike Nelson is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. He studies the implications of emerging technologies, including digital technologies, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.

Megan H. Stifel

Megan Stifel is the Chief Strategy Officer for the Institute for Security and Technology. She is the founder of Silicon Harbor Consultants, which provides strategic cybersecurity operations and policy counsel.

Ari Schwartz

Ari Schwartz is a leading voice in national cybersecurity policy with extensive government and nonprofit sector experience. He directs cybersecurity services for Venable's cybersecurity risk management group.

Joy Chan

Joy Chan is the deputy CEO at Taiwan Network and Information Center where she heads the Taiwan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center.