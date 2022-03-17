event

The Global Fallout From Russian Aggression in Ukraine

Thu. March 17th, 2022
Live Online

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is creating global reverberations on a scale not seen since 9/11. Across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, reactions to the war are having a transformational impact on geopolitics, global governance, and the global economy. Traditional relationships and alliances are being tested and, in some cases, upended. Given the scale of the conflict and its far-ranging implications, it is essential to step back to evaluate how these fast-moving events are planting the seeds of a more dangerous and unstable era of international affairs.

Join us for a timely conversation on the global reactions from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine featuring Carnegie scholars Judy Dempsey, Alexander Gabuev, Rose Gottemoeller, Karim Sadjadpour, and Ashley J. Tellis, and moderated by NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomySecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyGlobal GovernanceNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle EastIranSouth AsiaIndiaEast AsiaChinaRussiaEastern EuropeUkraineWestern EuropeUnited KingdomFranceGermanyBelarus
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Judy Dempsey

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev's research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Ashley J. Tellis

Senior Fellow

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Mary Louise Kelly

Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.