The Global Fallout From Russian Aggression in Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is creating global reverberations on a scale not seen since 9/11. Across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, reactions to the war are having a transformational impact on geopolitics, global governance, and the global economy. Traditional relationships and alliances are being tested and, in some cases, upended. Given the scale of the conflict and its far-ranging implications, it is essential to step back to evaluate how these fast-moving events are planting the seeds of a more dangerous and unstable era of international affairs.

Join us for a timely conversation on the global reactions from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine featuring Carnegie scholars Judy Dempsey, Alexander Gabuev, Rose Gottemoeller, Karim Sadjadpour, and Ashley J. Tellis, and moderated by NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly.