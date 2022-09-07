event

A Fresh Look at Russian Public Opinion on the War in Ukraine

Wed. September 7th, 2022
At the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, there were hopes in various quarters for a popular backlash inside Russia against the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion. Half a year later, grassroots support for the war remains surprisingly resilient. In a new groundbreaking paper “My Country Right or Wrong: Russian Public Opinion on Ukraine,” Andrei Kolesnikov and Denis Volkov explain the underlying currents that drive different segments of Russian public opinion as well as under-appreciated differences with how Russian society reacted to the annexation of Crimea in March 2014.

Moscow-based Carnegie Endowment senior fellow Andrei Kolesnikov and Levada Center director Denis Volkov sit down with Carnegie's Andrew S. Weiss to discuss their latest paper and its implications for Russian society. They will be joined by veteran journalist Nataliya Vasilyeva, the Russia correspondent for the Telegraph.

Andrei Kolesnikov

Andrei Kolesnikov was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Kolesnikov was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Denis Volkov

Director of the Levada Center in Moscow

Denis Volkov is the director of the Levada Center in Moscow.

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Nataliya Vasilyeva is the Russia correspondent for the Telegraph. She spent more than a decade as a reporter for the Associated Press.