Carnegie Connects: The Biden Administration and Trade With Katherine Tai

Wed. September 7th, 2022
Live Online

The United States faces the most challenging trade environment in decades. Amid a complex domestic political environment, a more aggressive China, and varied trade views among U.S. allies to U.S. allies, the Biden administration has championed a new approach. In this complicated and fraught environment, what exactly is the worker-centered trade policy? Can trade really be designed to benefit American workers and the middle class? Can it effectively counter an emboldened China? And will the newly created Indo-Pacific Economic Framework revitalize U.S. trade strategy in Asia?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the future of U.S. trade policy.

EconomyTradeClimate ChangeForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited States
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Katherine Tai

Ambassador Katherine Tai is the nineteenth U.S. Trade Representative.