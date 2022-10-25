event
Temperature Check: The State of German and European Foreign Policy

Tue. October 25th, 2022
Russia’s war on Ukraine has driven European states to reimagine the continent’s security architecture. Several have taken concrete steps to reorient their foreign policies, including Germany, which notably chose to increase its defense spending and send weapons to Ukraine in March.

But since then, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has struggled to reconcile Germany’s renewed aspirations with its dependence on Russian gas—which the country has long been reliant upon. Berlin has also had to grapple with the EU’s shifting balance of power, with the Franco-German engine slowly giving way to the voices of smaller member states as well as powers in the larger European space.

To mark the launch of The Berlin Pulse, Körber-Stiftung’s annual flagship report on the most pressing German and European foreign policy issues, Carnegie Europe is delighted to invite you to a public event on Germany’s and the EU’s foreign policy trajectories. Julia Ganter will present the results of the public opinion survey conducted for the report; a panel discussion will follow with Katarina Barley, Edita Hrdá, and Pierre Vimont. Alexandra von Nahmen will moderate.

Katarina Barley

is a vice president of the European Parliament.

Julia Ganter

is editor of The Berlin Pulse at Körber-Stiftung.

Edita Hrdá

is the permanent representative of the Czech Republic to the EU.

Pierre Vimont

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Vimont is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on the European Neighborhood Policy, transatlantic relations, and French foreign policy.

Alexandra von Nahmen

is the Brussels bureau chief for Deutsche Welle.