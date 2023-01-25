event

Carnegie Connects: How Russia Handles Western Sanctions With Polina Ivanova

Wed. January 25th, 2023
Live Online

Russia’s war against Ukraine continues with no end in sight. Almost a year into the conflict, one of the most intriguing questions is how Russia’s economy has managed to stave off a destabilizing economic crisis in the face of unprecedented economic sanctions. How has the Russian economy survived? What has the impact of sanctions been on the Russian public? And can Russia continue to thwart international pressure to choke off the oil revenues that fuel the war effort in Ukraine?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the Financial Times’ Polina Ivanova, an investigative journalist who covers Russia, Ukraine, and Central Asia and has focused on how Russia’s economy has learned to adapt over the last year. 

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Polina Ivanova

Foreign correspondent for the Financial Times

Polina Ivanova is a foreign correspondent for the Financial Times.