Carnegie Connects: Inside Biden’s Ukraine Strategy With Ambassador Victoria Nuland

As the war in Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, the coming months could prove decisive in a conflict that has become a war of attrition. The possibility of any negotiation in the near future appears dim as rumors spread of massive Russian and Ukrainian offensives. Kyiv and its Western partners are scrambling to bolster the Ukrainian military with tanks, air defense, and other capabilities. How does the Biden administration view the effectiveness and sustainability of its overall strategy? And how can Ukrainian and Western leaders persuade Putin that he is wrong to pin his hopes on simply outlasting his opponents?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down in conversation with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland to discuss these and other issues.