event
Carnegie China

China-Russia Relations One Year into the Ukraine War

Wed. February 15th, 2023
Live Online

Nearly twelve months ago, Russia launched a large-scale land invasion into Ukraine, upending the post-Cold War landscape in Europe. While the United States and NATO quickly coalesced around the defense of Ukraine, many countries in Asia and the developing world have carefully balanced their relations between Russia, Ukraine, and the West. China, for its part, has straddled several competing objectives–calling for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, yet maintaining a close strategic partnership with Russia.

Amid the war in Ukraine, trade between Beijing and Moscow is on the rise. Chinese and Russian diplomats maintain frequent contact. Bilateral military exercises continue unabated. Still, little evidence suggests that China is evading Western sanctions, and Chinese diplomats continue to express rhetorical support for territorial integrity in Ukraine. How is the Ukraine war impacting China-Russia relations? Are there limits to the China-Russia partnership? Will relations between Moscow and Beijing grow more or less asymmetric in the years to come?

Join Carnegie for a conversation featuring Alexander Gabuev, Li Mingjiang, Hoang Thi Ha, and Paul Haenle on the state of China-Russia relations, as well as the implications for Southeast Asia. This panel is the third of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2022–2023 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.

Political ReformSecurityForeign PolicyEast AsiaChinaRussiaEastern EuropeUkraine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Paul Haenle

Former Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Li Mingjiang

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie China

Li Mingjiang’s main research interests include Chinese foreign policy, China-ASEAN relations, Sino-U.S. relations, global governance, and Asia-Pacific security.

Hoang Thi Ha

Senior Fellow, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute

Hoang Thi Ha is senior fellow and co-coordinator of the Regional Strategic and Political Studies Programme at ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.