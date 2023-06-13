Building a Career in U.S. Foreign Policy: A Summer Staffer's Guide

In an increasingly globalized world, building a skilled workforce of the best and brightest in U.S. foreign policy is paramount to America’s continued global leadership. Universities, the private sector, and public institutions all offer pathways for tomorrow’s foremost thinkers and doers in foreign policy, but how should today’s young people navigate this complex web of opportunities as they pursue a career in international affairs? What pipelines exist, or need to, in order to better attract and retain America’s next generation of leaders?

Join the Carnegie Endowment and the Black Professionals in International Affairs for a joint special event on preparing young professionals for careers in foreign policy and how to navigate the network of opportunities in Washington, DC.

A light reception will follow the formal program.