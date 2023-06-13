event

Building a Career in U.S. Foreign Policy: A Summer Staffer's Guide

Tue. June 13th, 2023
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

In an increasingly globalized world, building a skilled workforce of the best and brightest in U.S. foreign policy is paramount to America’s continued global leadership. Universities, the private sector, and public institutions all offer pathways for tomorrow’s foremost thinkers and doers in foreign policy, but how should today’s young people navigate this complex web of opportunities as they pursue a career in international affairs? What pipelines exist, or need to, in order to better attract and retain America’s next generation of leaders?

Join the Carnegie Endowment and the Black Professionals in International Affairs for a joint special event on preparing young professionals for careers in foreign policy and how to navigate the network of opportunities in Washington, DC.

A light reception will follow the formal program.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyClimate ChangeSecurityNuclear PolicyGlobal GovernanceForeign PolicyTechnologyNorth AmericaMiddle EastNorth AfricaSouthern, Eastern, and Western AfricaSouth AsiaEast AsiaCentral AsiaSoutheast AsiaCaucasusRussiaEastern EuropeWestern EuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Kyla Denwood

Research Assistant, Africa Program

Kyla Denwood is a research assistant in Carnegie’s Africa Program.

Alonzo Fulgham

Alonzo Fulgham is the former acting administrator at the United States Agency for International Development.

Taylor Jack

Taylor Jack is a program manager at Chemonics International in the East and Southern Africa Division.

Laura Shaw

Laura Shaw is a recent alumna of Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies where she served as the public relations chair of the Black Student Union.

Christopher Shell

Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Christopher Shell is a fellow in the American Statecraft Program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Sarah Yerkes

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Sarah Yerkes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on Tunisia’s political, economic, and security developments as well as state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.