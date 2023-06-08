event
Rethinking EU-MENA Engagement

Thu. June 8th, 2023
The lack of a clear strategic vision for engagement with its Southern neighbors has hindered the European Union’s response to emerging crises in the region and prevented the bloc from becoming a more assertive global actor.

To establish sustainable partnerships and build trust, the union needs to consider regional and local perspectives in its decisionmaking and meet its partners on equal footing.

The Carnegie Europe Foundation is delighted to invite you to a public discussion on how the EU can forge an effective policy toward its Southern neighbors. The event, taking place in the framework of the ENGAGE project, will feature remarks by Maria Fantappiè and Emile HokayemJudy Dempsey will moderate.

event speakers

Maria Fantappie

Former Visiting Scholar, Carnegie Middle East Center

Maria Luisa Fantappie is Head of the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa Programme at IAI. She served as Special Adviser at the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue in Geneva (2020-2023) and at the International Crisis Group (2012-2020), engaging at the highest level of policy in Europe, the United States and across MENA (Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Oman and United Arab Emirates).

Emile Hokayem

International Institute for Strategic Studies

Emile Hokayem is a senior fellow for Middle East Security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Judy Dempsey

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe