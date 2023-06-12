event

What Lies Ahead for Palestinians?

Mon. June 12th, 2023
Live Online

The Palestinian national movement is in crisis. Divided between a Hamas-controlled Gaza and a Palestinian Authority that has lost credibility with the West Bank population it partially controls, the movement lacks not only cohesion but an effective strategy to bring about an end to Israeli occupation. Confronted by Israel's most right-wing fundamentalist government, which is committed to maintaining permanent control over most of the West Bank and Jerusalem, the movement is drifting with little more than symbolic support from the international community.

What is the Palestinian strategy? If the two-state solution has failed, what is the Palestinian endgame and how do they mean to achieve it? What happens in the wake of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ presidency? And what can Palestinians realistically expect from the Arab world and the United States?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Dr. Ashrawi to discuss these and other issues.

Political ReformMiddle EastIsraelPalestine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Hanan Ashrawi

Hanan Ashrawi is a distinguished Palestinian leader, legislator, activist, and scholar who served as a member of the Leadership Committee and as an official spokesperson of the Palestinian delegation to the Middle East peace process, beginning with the Madrid Peace Conference of 1991.