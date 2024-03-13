event

Can the United States and Europe Coordinate Counter-Coercion With Taiwan?

Wed. March 13th, 2024
Live Online

Most debates about Chinese coercion of Taiwan focus on invasion (whether Beijing has a timeline, whether it can be deterred, or whether it could succeed), and how an international coalition including the United States and Europe might respond. But China’s coercive toolkit is vast and includes both kinetic and non-kinetic measures that fall well short of these dire scenarios. Carnegie’s Evan A. Feigenbaum and Isaac B. Kardon will be joined by Gudrun Wacker and Enoch Wu to discuss whether and how Americans and Europeans can better understand and coordinate responses to Beijing’s tools and tactics designed to coerce Taiwan short of using military force. 

SecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChinaTaiwanWestern Europe
event speakers

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Isaac B. Kardon

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Isaac B. Kardon is a senior fellow for China studies in the Asia Program.

Gudrun Wacker

Gudrun Wacker is a nonresident senior fellow in the Asia research division at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik) where she focuses on China, Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific, European Union relations with China and the region, U.S.-China relations, and regional security architecture.

Enoch Wu

Enoch Wu is founder and executive director of Forward Alliance, a national security and civil defense think tank based in Taiwan. He previously, served on Taiwan’s National Security Council, where his portfolio included homeland security and critical infrastructure protection.