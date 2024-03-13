Can the United States and Europe Coordinate Counter-Coercion With Taiwan?

Most debates about Chinese coercion of Taiwan focus on invasion (whether Beijing has a timeline, whether it can be deterred, or whether it could succeed), and how an international coalition including the United States and Europe might respond. But China’s coercive toolkit is vast and includes both kinetic and non-kinetic measures that fall well short of these dire scenarios. Carnegie’s Evan A. Feigenbaum and Isaac B. Kardon will be joined by Gudrun Wacker and Enoch Wu to discuss whether and how Americans and Europeans can better understand and coordinate responses to Beijing’s tools and tactics designed to coerce Taiwan short of using military force.