Podcast

Analyzing the Afghan Peace Negotiations with Anatol Lieven and Rudra Chaudhuri

by Srinath RaghavanAnatol Lieven, and Rudra Chaudhuri
Published on October 23, 2020
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Interpreting India