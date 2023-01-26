Discussing Urban Governance with Matthew Glasser

In this episode of "Interpreting India," Rudra Chaudhuri is joined by Arun K. Singh, former Indian Ambassador to the United States, to explore the evolving India-U.S. relationship under the Modi-Biden era.
In this episode of Interpreting India, Shibani Mehta is joined by Janka Oertel, director of the Asia Program at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), to discuss the rapidly evolving relationship between Europe and China.
In this episode of Interpreting India, Shibani Mehta is joined by Helena Legarda, lead analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, MERICS, to unravel the complexities of China's foreign policy. Helena brings her expertise on China’s defense and foreign policies, providing a comprehensive analysis of the domestic sources that drive China's international behavior.
This episode celebrates the 5th anniversary of Interpreting India, reflecting on the journey, growth, and impact of the podcast over the past five years. The hosts discuss memorable episodes, the evolution of discussions, and the enduring relevance of the topics covered. They also share insights into the future direction of the podcast, focusing on more in-depth and diverse conversations.
In this episode of Interpreting India, Suyash Rai is joined by Ajay Shah, economist and co-founder of the XKDR Forum, to explore the complexities of India's fiscal policy and the current economic challenges.