(Interpreting) India at 75

EPISODE SUMMARY

In this episode, seven Carnegie India scholars—Anirudh Burman, Deep Pal, Konark Bhandari, Priyadarshini D, Rahul Bhatia, Rudra Chaudhuri, and Shibani Mehta—join Suyash Rai to share insights from their work. Against the backdrop of India’s developmental journey through the seventy-five years post independence, each scholar reflects on their respective area of work to talk about how far India has come and where it is going.

EPISODE NOTES

How far has India come since independence, and where is it going? What are the opportunities and challenges it has witnessed in the past, and what all awaits it in the near future? In this episode, Suyash Rai invites his colleagues who have previously hosted episodes of Interpreting India to share insights from their work. Anirudh Burman talks about land markets and policy framework for India’s new technology sectors. Konark Bhandari explicates India’s role in semiconductor supply chains and commercialization of space. Rahul Bhatia sheds light on the indigenization of defense manufacturing. Shibani Mehta and Deep Pal discuss India’s relationship with China, and Priyadarshini D. elucidates the future of digital currencies. Rudra Chaudhuri gives a broader perspective of key transitions in India’s foreign policy regime and the role of think tanks in the modern times. Finally, Suyash Rai gives an overview of India’s growth experience and how he sees the present moment.