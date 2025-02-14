Trade, Tariffs, and Technology: U.S.-India Relations in Trump’s Second Term

Episode Summary

In this episode of Interpreting India, Konark Bhandari engages with Peter Harrell, non-resident fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to discuss the implications of U.S. trade policy under President Trump’s second term. They examine potential universal and reciprocal tariffs, the U.S.-India trade dynamic, and India's role in addressing Chinese overcapacity. The conversation explores how India's recent tariff reforms and EV policy efforts may factor into negotiations with the Trump White House.

Episode Notes

Peter Harrell outlines the Trump administration's evolving approach to tariffs and their implications for U.S.-India trade relations. The discussion covers the impact of proposed reciprocal tariffs, which could significantly affect Indian exports, and explores opportunities for India to leverage cooperation with the U.S. on Chinese overcapacity as a strategic bargaining tool.