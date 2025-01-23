Trump 2.0: Navigating the India-U.S. Relationship in a New Era

In this episode of Interpreting India, host Vrinda Sahai engages in a comprehensive discussion with Arun K. Singh on the evolving India-U.S. relationship under Donald Trump's second term as president. The conversation delves into key developments during Trump's first term, including challenges like trade disputes and immigration issues, and successes such as the revival of the Quad, defense partnerships, and technology cooperation.

As Trump 2.0 begins, how can India navigate a complex geopolitical landscape shaped by U.S.-China competition, the Quad framework, and India's own strategic priorities?

Episode Notes

This episode explores the trajectory of India-U.S. relations as Donald Trump embarks on his second term as president. Arun K. Singh provides a detailed analysis of the highs and lows during Trump’s first administration. He highlights major milestones like the revival of the Quad, the recognition of India as a major defense partner, and the Strategic Trade Authorization-1 that enabled advanced technology access. Simultaneously, he addresses challenges such as tariffs, trade deficits, and immigration policies that strained the partnership.

Looking ahead, the discussion focuses on the implications of Trump’s "America First" approach, the complexities of U.S.-China competition, and its ripple effects on India. The episode unpacks the importance of the Quad framework, technology partnerships under the iCET, and defense cooperation as pillars of bilateral engagement. Ambassador Singh also reflects on Trump's political signaling, unpredictability, and how India can leverage its strong ties with the U.S. to address mutual challenges in trade, technology, and the Indo-Pacific region.

Episode Contributors

Arun K. Singh is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. Singh has extensive experience across the globe, including as India’s ambassador to the United States, Israel, and France.

Vrinda Sahai is a research assistant and program coordinator with the Security Studies Program at Carnegie India.

Additional Readings